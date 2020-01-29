Renault India has introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Triber multi-seater in the country with prices starting at ₹ 4.99 lakh. The subcompact MPV witnesses a price increase of ₹ 4000 on the entry-level RxE trim, while the higher trims from RxL to the range-topping RxZ get a price hike of ₹ 25,000. The Triber RxZ is priced at ₹ 6.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Renault Triber is off to a good start for the automaker and the price hike was impending considering the upgrade to the stringent emission regulations.

Also Read: Renault Kwid BS6 Launched In India

Renault Triber 5.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Renault Triber is presently powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 72 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The automaker is expected to roll out a turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre engine later this year along with an AMT variant for added convenience. The Triber joins the Kwid that was also updated to BS6 compliance recently in the Renault line-up, while the company is expected to introduce the BS6 version of the Duster sometime next month.

The Renault Duster, in fact, will only be offered with a petrol engine once the BS6 norms kick-in from April 1, 2020. The automaker has already confirmed that it will discontinue its diesel engine in India, namely the 1.5-litre k9K four-cylinder motor. Both the Renault Duster and the Renault Captur then will be sold only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Renault will also pull the plug on the Lodgy MPV post the transition to BS6 norms in April this year since the model only gets a diesel heart.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.