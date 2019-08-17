Bookings for the upcoming Renault Triber have officially commenced in India from today. Customers can book the new Renault Triber both online, on the company's official website, or at any authorised Renault showroom across India for a token of ₹ 11,000. The Triber is the first sub-4-metre 7-seater from the French carmaker and it comes with several segment-first features, including the first of its kind modular third row, which Renault has named "EasyFix". In fact, the carmaker says that with EasyFix, you can configure the cabin layout in 100 different ways.

The carmaker has already commenced the production of the Renault Triber, and the first car was recently rolled out of the company's Chennai plant. Renault has also started with the dispatches of the new Triber, and the car will officially go on sale in India later this month on August 28.

Although the Triber is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Kwid, the carmaker has taken a very fresh approach with the design, and the styling is more in line with Renault's European-spec models. Upfront you get a black three slat grille with chrome inserts, flanked by a set of sharp-looking headlamps with projector lights. The muscular bumper houses a pair of LED daytime running lamps with a wide airdam, underbody cladding, and silver faux skid plates. The Triber also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, side and wheel arch cladding and larger roof rails. At the rear, the MPV gets sleek taillamps, a sculpted tailgate and a beefy rear bumper with more cladding and silver faux skid plate.

The Renault Triber gets a smart-looking cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system

The Renault Triber also comes with a brand new cabin with simple lines and a tonne of storage options. The dashboard gets a black beige dual-tone treatment with silver inserts, while the centre stage is taken by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation among other features. The second row comes with segment-first sliding and reclining function. Safety features include four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows. The car will get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms and will also come with a reverse camera on offer.

The Renault Triber is powered by a new 1.0-litre petrol engine that has been named the ENERGY engine. The 999 cc, three-cylinder petrol motor is capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit.

