Renault Triber: All You Need To Know

The Renault Triber is finally here and the French automaker's all-new model has been designed and developed specifically for the Indian market. The Triber aims to be a versatile vehicle for those looking to have space, features and an imposing appearance, while being on a budget. Compact multi-seaters are a yet to be explored segment with the exception of the Datsun GO+, but Renault is looking to into this potential by bring positioning the Triber as a young and versatile premium hatchback, instead of an MPV. Here's all you need to know about the newly unveiled Renault Triber:

The Renault Triber has been developed with joint efforts of teams in India and France

1. Renault's all-new offering for India is its smallest multi-seater yet but instead of identifying it as a MPV, the French automaker is calling it a premium hatchback with a unique twist. The Triber measures under four metres, not too different from a conventional hatchback but offers a third row of seating that isn't too popularly available. The Renault Triber has been co-developed by the automaker's facilities in India and France, and has been specifically designed for the Indian market.

2. The Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A platform that also underpins the Kwid in the automaker's line-up. The Triber though is sustantially larger than its hatchback sibling and measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width, 1643 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2636 mm. The model ground clearance stands at 182 mm, while the kerb weight is 947 kg.



3. On the design front, the Renault Triber carries a familiar design language that has been evolved by the company. The model sits tall and gets a bold front with the large triple-edge chrome grille. The car also comes with projector lens, while there are signature Renault design features such as LED daytime running lights circled in chrome and black headlamp masks. The bumper gets skid plates for the assertive look that extends to the rear as well, with the doors and arches covered in body cladding. At the rear, the Triber gets two-part eagle beak tail lamps that gives a wider appearance to the vehicle.

The Renault Triber gets four airbags including dual front and side, a segment first safety feature

4. The Triber gets a clutter-free layout with a dual-tone themed cabin. The interior is finished in black and beige colour schemes that extends from the dashboard to the seats, with silver accents on the steering wheel and air vents. The large screen takes prominence on the centre console, while the overall design has been intended for a simple look and to liberate more space. All three rows gets 12V charging sockets that further add to the comfortability of the passengers. A small quarter-glass just after the C-pillar will help improve the sense of space in the third row.

5. The Renault Triber is loaded on the feature front most prominent of which will be the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The system will provide access to a host of apps and also playback videos through by played via the USB. The car will also get an LED instrument console with an 8.9 cm LCD screen, along with a start-stop button, and a hands-free system that offers features like auto-lock function. The car gets air conditioning with all vents for all three rows, while there's a cooled glovebox and storage compartment as well to keep those liquids cool.

With respect to the safety tech, the Triber will come with four airbags - driver, passenger and front sides; a segment first, while also adding three-point seatbelts for all three rows. The car will get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms and will also come with a reverse camera on offer.



6. The Renault Triber promises best-in-class roominess with the front seat couple distance at 710 mm, second row legroom up to 200 mm and third row legroom up to 91 mm. The roof height of 834 mm also makes it accommodating for tall passengers, especially in the third row that gets armests fitted in the body panels.

7. Renault says the new Triber offers more than 100 different seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The different configurations include a five seater with the third row completely removed to increase boot capacity, while the Tribe mode sees all the seven seats being used. There's also the Surfing mode that lets you remove one of the two independent seats from the third row to store uniquely shaped objects like a surf board. Lastly, the camping mode will let you get rid of the second and the third row in favour of seating for two and a huge cargo area.

The Renault Triber has 100 seating configurations with the last row's independent seats removable

8. Speaking of storage capacity, the Renault Triber offers a storage compartment up to 31 litres and boot space up to 625 litres in the five-seater configuration. Boot capacity revises to 320 litres in the six-seater configuration and 84 litres in the seven-seater configuration. The Triber also comes with functional roof rails that have a load carrying capacity of 50 kg.

9. Power on the Renault Triber will come from the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol energy engine that is tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The new motor will come paired with the 5-speed manual and EASY-R AMT options. This engine, is completely new to Renault India's line-up and is actually a global powertrain used Groupe Renault's B-Segment cars in Europe and South America like Clio and Sandero. The new motor comes with dual VVT system that allows optimum response at all revs. Torque is available from the low range as well that improves acceleration and in-city drive-ability. Renault says the new motor offers the right balance between performance and economy, as well as low maintenance costs.

10. The Renault Triber will be produced at the automaker's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with sales to begin later this year. The automaker is yet to confirm on the timeline of the launch but we expect the Triber to hit showrooms close to the festive season. Upon launch, the new multi-seater offering will take on the Datsun GO+ as well as the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R based seven-seater model that is also in the works and is slated for launch sometime this year. Prices will be revealed closer to launch, but going by Renault's committment, they do seem to be competitive.

