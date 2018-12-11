Renault To Hike Prices By 1.5 Per Cent Across Vehicles From January 2019

French automaker Renault has announced that the company will be increasing prices across its vehicle range by up to ₹ 1.5 per cent in India, from January 2019. The price hike is being made to "partially offset the impact of increasing input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates," the company said in a statement. With the price hike, Renault joins a host of auto manufacturers which have already announced hiking their vehicle prices for the new year. This includes Maruti Suzuki, Isuzu, Skoda and Toyota. Other manufacturers too are expected to announce price hikes in the coming days.

Adding further, the car maker's statement said, "India is a key market for Renault, with a long-term strategy to grow the brand in the dynamic Indian market. Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre and two design centres."

Renault retails a host of models in India ranging from the entry-level Kwid, Duster, Lodgy and the Captur compact SUV. The company recently introduced the petrol version of the Captur. The company says it will continue its product offensive in 2019 with new models and innovations in the pipeline for the Indian market.

Meanwhile, for those looking to pick up a Renault vehicle, the company is offering a host of year-end benefits across its product range. The Renault Duster is being offered with benefits of ₹ 60,000, while the Lodgy can be had with benefits of ₹ 1.5 lakh. The Renault Kwid and Captur are being offered with insurance at ₹ 1. In addition, all vehicles come with 0 per cent interest finance options and a warranty of four years/100,000 km as standard. The Renault vehicle range currently starts from ₹ 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

