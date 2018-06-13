Renault Testing New MPV In India

The new Renault MPV will be based on the same platform as on the Kwid

The Renault Group had revealed its 'Drive The Future' plan in October last year, which clearly said that Renault will be considering a MPV or a multi-purpose vehicle for India, even though it is not the most popular segment in India. Take Renault Lodgy for example, it is a good car but hardly sells in decent numbers. But we guess that Renault is not going to give up so easily. And for the first time, we are seeing the spyshots of Renault's newest MPV being tested somewhere in Tamil Nadu, where the Renault Nissan Alliance has its plant in Oragadam, near Chennai.

(In October 2017, Renault had confired a compact MPV for India)

The Renault MPV seen here has a typical MPV-ish design of sorts and judging by the length, it will be a compact MPV. It is the same platform which also underpins the Kwid. Of course, it will be larger and longer than the Kwid but expect the overall length of the car to be less than 4 metres so as to be eligible for excise benefits. But expect the car to have a third row of seats, so as to accommodate up to 7 people. Refer to the picture of the slide and you will see that there is a car confirmed for India and is under wraps. Renault will use the CMF-A platform for the new MPV.

(The Renault MPV will be built on the same platform as the Kwid)

The MPV in question could possibly use the 1.0-litre engine on the Kwid, but with added power and maybe a turbocharger as well. Also, expect the car to not have a diesel engine either. Renault has always been generous when it comes to its models sharing parts and expect this MPV to share some components with the Kwid. There is every possibility that the overall design might be of the Kwid too. Like the Kwid, we expect this car to be fully loaded with features as well.

After the Duster and the Kwid, Renault now could do with another model that does well in terms of volumes. Expect the car to be launched in the second half of 2019 and positioned under the Lodgy and the Duster.

