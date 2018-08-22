New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Teases New Arkana Crossover Ahead Of 2018 Moscow Motor Show Debut

The new C-segment crossover from Renault will be called Arkana, and will be initially launched only in Russia.

The new crossover from Renault is only for the Russian market as of now.

We had earlier told you that Renault is working on a new C-segment crossover for the Russian market, and will make its public debut at the 2018 Moscow Motor Show on August 29. At the time, Renault said that the new crossover will be a real breakthrough for the Russian SUV-market as it will be the first country to sell this new model. But, now, the company has teased a part of the new crossover and also officially announced the name. The new C-segment crossover from Renault will be called Arkana, and will gradually make it to the other markets as well. However, will it come to India is still unclear.

Also Read: Renault Teases New Crossover, To Debut At 2018 Moscow Motor Show

Renault has revealed much about the Renault Arkana, but expect it the design to be fresh from the previous cars from the French carmaker. However, Renault has announced that the new Arkana crossover will make its market debut in Russia sometime in 2019, and will gradually make it to the other markets.

Renault says that the name Arkana is derived from Latin ARCANUM which means 'Secret', and was used for centuries to mark events and phenomena of special significance. The company also says that the name Arkana underlines the uniqueness of the future crossover and its incredible magnetism and the model is associated with mystery, attractiveness and pioneer spirit.

0 Comments

The new Renault Arkana crossover will rival the new generation BMW X4 and the Porsche Macan in the market and will have a more prominent front fascia than the Kaptur with redesigned front bumper and a new mesh radiator grille. Reports suggest that Renault is looking to go for a coupe-ish crossover design and most likely will be economically priced when launched. The new Renault Arkana crossover will be manufactured at Renault's Russia plant initially before expanding to other markets.

TAGS :
Renault Arkana Crossover Renualt Arkana Moscow Motor Show auto-brand-renault

