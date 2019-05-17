Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions

Future mobility will be driven by Autonomous, Electric and Shared Mobility and almost every automaker across the globe is working on these solutions. Groupe Renault is also working to offer these mobility solutions and has shared its plans for the same. The French carmaker has initiated a new project, the Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab to test different smart, autonomous, electric and shared public and private mobility services to support the transportation system in the Paris-Saclay area.

The project will focus on developing a comprehensive autonomous transportation system which includes autonomous vehicles, a supervision system, connected infrastructure and customer applications. The infrastructure will be set up and experiments will be conducted to assert the requirements for scaling up an autonomous mobility service. The system will be using three Renault Zoe Cab prototype and a Transdev-Lohr i-Cristal shuttle which will be given to a panel of users.

The project has been launched with support from the French government which has invested in the future program. Between half past midnight and 3:00 AM, an autonomous Transdev-Lohr i-Cristal shuttle will serve four stops- Massy Palaiseau, Palaiseau Ville, La Vallée, Camille Claudel. It will cover a total distance of about six km in both directions and providing users with transportation between the Massy station and the Saclay Plateau. During the daytime, on-demand car service using autonomous Renault ZOE Cab prototype vehicles will be in the Paris-Saclay urban campus. People traveling to the campus by public transportation can then use it to freely move around the site.

The urban delivery ecosystem involves logistics companies, local and authorities, cities, infrastructure and automakers. The trial will involve all ecosystem stakeholders and is designed to develop a common vision covering urban mobility. The vehicles are equipped with sensors to track their use. The collected information will be combined with feedback from panel users during the trial. A broad range of data including geolocation, mileage, autonomy, door opening, speed, stops, etc will be collected and will be transferred in real time or once a day via the vehicle's connectivity feature in order to gain an overview of the vehicle's actual use in day-to-day operation. The analysis of the data, together with feedback from operators will enable Renault to design vehicles that are better suited for future mobility.

