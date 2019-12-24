Renault Starts Exporting The Triber From India

Renault India has kick started exports for the Triber from India. The company shipped out the first batch of 600 vehicles from India to South Africa. The Triber was launched in India in August this year and it has already been a strong seller for the company in the country. In fact, Renault says that it has already sold 20,000 units of the car in India and the response to the car has been very good. The Triber helped Renault grow its sales by 77 per cent in November 2019 compared to the same period last year. With exports starting, the demand for the car will certainly rise and we wait to see how Renault deals with the pressure of supplying this sub-4 metre MPV.

Renault Triber 5.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Renault Triber Review

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, "We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India,"

The Renault Triber comes with a set of 15-inch wheels but these are an add-on option with the RXZ

The Triber has been launched in India only with the petrol engine, and it's a 1-litre unit good enough for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Based on a modified version of the CMF-A platform, the Renault Triber is the first sub-4 metre 7-seater from the company. The car is equipped with features like - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electric boot release, smart-looking wheels, functional roof rails and more. It also comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, and a first-of-its-kind modular third row called EasyFix.

Safety features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, load limiter + pretensioner (driver only), speed alert warning, seat belt reminder - driver + passenger, rear parking sensor, pedestrian protection and also standard. The top-end model gets 4 airbags. So, Renault has clearly managed to pack in a lot of features in this sub-4 metre car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.