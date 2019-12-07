Renault Sells Over 18,500 Units Of The Triber MPV In 4 Months

The Renault Triber subcompact seven-seater has recently crossed the 18,500 sales mark in India. Since its launch in August 2019, the company has sold 18,511 units of the Triber in India, as of November 30, 2019. In fact, in three out of these last four months, the Triber surpassed the Renault Kwid as the company best-selling model in India. On a monthly basis, Renault sold 2,490 units of the Triber in August, 4,710 units in September, 5,240 units in October, and 6,071 units in November. Interestingly, the Renault Triber constitutes about 56 per cent of the carmaker's total sales in November 2019, which stood at 10,882 units.

While the above-mentioned figures are the company's wholesale numbers, as of October 2019 the company has delivered over 10,000 units of the Renault Triber MPV. This certainly tells us that Triber has certainly become the newest "Hot Product" to come out of the French carmaker's India stable, similar to what the Duster and the Kwid were at one point.

Renault Triber 5.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Renault Triber Review

The Renault Triber is the first sub-4 metre 7-seater from the company and comes with a segment-first modular third row

Based on a modified version of the CMF-A platform, the Renault Triber is the first sub-4 metre 7-seater from the company. The car is equipped with features like - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electric boot release, smart-looking wheels, functional roof rails and more. It also comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, and a first-of-its-kind modular third row called EasyFix. Safety features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, load limiter + pretensioner (driver only), speed alert warning, seat belt reminder - driver + passenger, rear parking sensor, pedestrian protection and also standard. The top-end model gets 4 airbags.

Under the hood, the Renault Triber features a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Energy engine that puts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an AMT version is also in the works.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.