Renault Scala And Pulse Not Discontinued; To Be Produced On Made to Order Basis

Recent reports on the internet suggested that the Renault Pulse hatchback and the Scala sedan were discontinued in the market. The re-badged Nissan models weren't Renault's popular sellers in the first place and it only seemed natural that the French automaker would've pulled the plug on them. However, when carandbike.com contacted the company, Renault India clarified the status on its models and have said that the cars haven't been discontinued.

Instead, Renault will be producing the Scala and Pulse on a made-to-order basis for customers requesting the same. This means that those looking specifically for a Renault Scala or Pulse can ask for it at their respective Renault dealership. While most outlets do not hold inventories of either models, they will guide you on the procedure and time period for procuring one.

Renault Scala shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Sunny



Going by the SIAM sales figures for the past six months, Renault India has produced barely twin digit units of the Pulse, while production of the Scala stopped since March this year. Speculations of both models being discontinued started when the automaker produced zero units of either cars in June 2017. The automaker said that the reason for the same has been an overall low demand in June for its models due to the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms coming into place from 1st July 2017.

Renault India also said that its concentration will now be on the volume products only like the Kwid and Duster, even while the Pulse and Scala continue to exist on the portfolio. This is why, both cars are still listed on the website, even though the pricing is not visible. In fact, the carmaker did not announce the post-GST prices either of the re-badged offerings. Incidentally, production of both cars was stopped temporarily in March 2015 as well, but resumed later.

The Nissan and Renault cars are produced at the Oragadam plant, near Chennai

The Renault Scala and Pulse are essentially the Nissan Sunny and Micra respectively, all of which are produced at the Renault-Nissan Alliance production facility at Oragadam, Chennai. Nissan still sells about 200 units each of its models every month and that gives the alliance enough reason to continue with the products.