Renault Rolls Out Offers For Women's Day In India

Renault India has announced special offers for women customers this week starting on March 2, leading up to International Women's Day on March 8, 2020. The offers extend to all women car owners and include a free vehicle check-up, 10 per cent discount on labour, spare parts and several value-added services. Those opting for Renault Secure or extended warranty, as well as roadside assistance this week, can also avail a 10 per cent discount. The offers can be availed at any of the company's dealerships across the country.

Renault is offering free car pick-up and drop facility during this period. In addition, the automaker has also planned engagement activities at the dealers for its female customers and assured gifts as well. Renault says the week-long celebration is to acknowledge women and their contribution to society. The initiative will also hold special training sessions on vehicle maintenance and necessary checks with the objective of making women more self-reliant and independent.

Renault India has over 370 sales outlets across the country with 450 service touchpoints that include 257 service workshops and 215 workshop-on-wheels. With respect to new launches, the automaker has the Renault Duster 1.3-litre TCe turbo petrol version lined-up for launch by around April this year, while the Triber AMT is scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2020. As part of its new strategy for the Indian market, the French automaker has dropped the diesel engines from its line-up.

