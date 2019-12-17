Renault Partners With Nino Robotics For Its Future Electric Transporter

Groupe Renault has signed a partnership with Nino Robotics, designer of a new type of 'seated, personal transporters' which provide transport solutions adapted to people with disabilities or of reduced mobility. As part of this partnership, Groupe Renault will provide financial support to Nino Robotics via Mobilize Invest. The objective of this support is to contribute to the development of Nino Robotics and in particular of NINO4, its future electric transporter.

With NINO4, Pierre Bardina, founder of Nino Robotics, intends to offer a solution far removed from those usually offered to people with reduced mobility. In addition to its highly recognizable, sleek and colorful design, as well as its minimal space requirement, this "seated personal transporter" will also be connected to provide users with data, such as battery charge level, speed and mileage. A "Follow Me" function will allow a third party to guide NINO4 and its user by auto-follow. To date, Nino Robotics has developed and markets two products: Nino, a self-balanced personal carrier and One, a scooter designed for wheelchairs.

Pierrick Cornet, Alliance Project Director and mentor of Nino Robotics, said, "We deeply appreciate this opportunity to promote exchanges between our teams and Nino Robotics: this meets to the ambition of many employees of the Group, including myself, to get involved in actions with a societal objective."

