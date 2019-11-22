The benefits on the Captur may differ according to the variants one wants to go in for.

Renault India is offering a ton on benefits on its cars in the country. The company is offering these benefits till November 30, 2019 and there are discounts on the Duster, Kwid and even the Captur. While the Duster gets benefits of upto ₹ 1.25 lakh on select stock, there is the additional loyalty bonus of ₹ 10,000 in cash or ₹ 20,000 as exchange. The Kwid too is available with loyalty benefits of upto ₹ 50,000 on select stock in addition to 4 years/ 1lakh km warranty. But the biggest discount among all these cars has been provided on the Captur. The Renault Captur is available with a cash discount of ₹ 3 lakh. There's also a corporate discount available on the car and that's capped at ₹ 5000.

The Renault Kwid too is offered with benefits of upto ₹ 50,000

The Renault Captur is available at a starting price of ₹ 9.49 lakh for the petrol going up to ₹ 11.99 lakh. The price for the diesel variant of the Captur starts at ₹ 10.49 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹ 12. 99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The benefits on the Captur may differ according to the variants one wants to go in for.

With benefits of up to ₹ 3 lakh, the Captur certainly becomes a very compelling buy. It's got the features and we've always liked the ride quality of the car. The benefits on the Captur are available only till November 30, 2019 and we wait to see if this offer makes any difference to the sales figures of the car.

