New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman

Japan's Nissan Motor and France's Renault, together with junior ally Mitsubishi Motors, agreed last week that they would retool the alliance to put themselves on a more equal footing.

View Photos
"We need to considerably simplify our decision processes in the alliance," said Renault chairman

Renault and Nissan must streamline decision-making in the car-making alliance and boosting the companies' cross-shareholding is not currently in their plans, Renault's chairman said in comments published on Sunday.

Japan's Nissan Motor and France's Renault, together with junior ally Mitsubishi Motors, agreed last week that they would retool the alliance to put themselves on a more equal footing.

"I've concluded that we need to considerably simplify our decision processes in the alliance," Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said in an interview published on Le Figaro's website.

"I want it to be tight and made up of those people who have power to take decisions in each company," he added.

The removal of Carlos Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy in 1999, from the head of the alliance has raised a cloud of uncertainty about its future.

Senard said that boosting cross-shareholdings was not currently under consideration.

0 Comments

"The teams around me are not mobilised on this subject," he said. "The only merger I'm working on is that of our cultures.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Renault Nissan Renault Nissan Alliance

Latest News

Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman
Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet
Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For A Brilliant Win In 2019 Australian GP; Podium For Verstappen
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For A Brilliant Win In 2019 Australian GP; Podium For Verstappen
Engineers Develop Cheap, Simple Tests For Car Emissions
Engineers Develop Cheap, Simple Tests For Car Emissions
Citroen C5 Aircross: What We Know So Far
Citroen C5 Aircross: What We Know So Far
2019 Ford Figo Vs Old Ford Figo: Spot The Difference
2019 Ford Figo Vs Old Ford Figo: Spot The Difference
F1: Hamilton Beats Bottas To Take Pole In The 2019 Australian GP
F1: Hamilton Beats Bottas To Take Pole In The 2019 Australian GP
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Renault models

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.98 - 14.96 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 11.23 - 15.73 Lakh *
x
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities