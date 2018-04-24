Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Join Hands With China's DiDi Chuxing In New Alliance

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi announced it is one of the partners of DiDi Auto Alliance (the D-Alliance), which was formed by DiDi Chuxing to explore the possibility of future business cooperation on a new electric vehicle car-sharing program in China. According to the new partnership, the Alliance will launch 12 pure electric models worldwide, utilizing common EV platforms and components, while bringing to market 40 vehicles worldwide with autonomous drive technology and developing robot-vehicle ride-hailing services. Moreover, the Alliance also launched Alliance Ventures, a new corporate venture capital fund that plans to invest up to $1 billion to support open innovation over the next five years.

Ogi Redzic, Senior VP, Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said, "We share a common vision with DiDi in our pursuit of clean, safe mobility for all. China is a key market for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and we plan to work in close partnership with market leaders like DiDi to shape the future of smart mobility in China."

Cheng Wei, Founder and CEO of DiDi said, "We will empower our partners by providing collaboration aspects ranging from auto leasing and sales, auto finance, auto service, fleet operation to car-sharing solutions. The goal is to create more value for our partners, user community, and the society."

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi signed a memorandum of understanding with DiDi in February to explore the possibility of future business cooperation on a new electric vehicle car-sharing program in China. The MoU signed with DiDi is in line with the exploration of new mobility services at the Alliance, including the launch of robot-vehicle ride-hailing services, as part of the Alliance 2022 strategic midterm plan launched last year by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

