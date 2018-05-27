Renault-Nissan Merger On Hold Till 2020

The partnership between French carmaker Renault and Japanese carmaker Nissan is temporarily put on hold, as both manufacturers are reviewing the ownership structure of its alliance. As a result, the partnership won't see the day if light until 2020. The carmakers are examining ways to consolidate the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

In March this year, Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn announced that both companies will share technology, resources, man-power and direct these towards research on new-energy vehicles, autonomous driving and car-sharing services. Both the manufacturers already share platforms and technology. Ghosn had revealed the alliances plan to double their synergies to 10 billion Euros by 2022. However, all these were part of the initial discussion and nothing concrete came out of it.

However, Ghosn revealed that the general perception over autonomous vehicles is not great, but that's not going to stop them from exploring opportunities.

"The shift to autonomous driving is so big, an accident isn't going to stop it," referring to incidents like the first known death caused by an autonomous test car. "It gives consumers the power to drive or not to drive."

As part of the tie up, the companies plan to develop 15 models with autonomous features by 2022, including one fully self-driving vehicle. In electric cars, Renault plans eight battery vehicles by 2022.

