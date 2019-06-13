Renault-Nissan Alliance Opens Joint Innovation Lab In Tel Aviv

Renault and Nissan announced the inauguration of a new facility for the joint innovation lab in Tel Aviv, which will enable in creating a unique model of collaboration with Israeli startups and an exclusive partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority. Known as the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv, the facility focuses on sensors for autonomous driving, cyber security, and big data. The Alliance is currently testing and working on over ten joint prototyping projects with Israeli startups at different stages, among them are: Apollo Power, Argus, AutoTalks, BrightWay Vision, Electreon, Enigmatos, IRP systems, Karamba, Moodify, Saferide and Upstream.

Antoine Basseville, Director of the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv said "We believe that our new facility, the Alliance partnerships with the IIA (Israel Innovation Authority), with the municipality and university of Tel Aviv, will contribute to create a comprehensive mobility ecosystem in Atidim in a wide array of fields from smart city to our technical fields."

The lab also works in close cooperation with Alliance Ventures, the Alliance corporate venture capital fund that plans to invest up to USD 1 billion over five years in startups, early-stage technology companies and entrepreneurial talents and has already invested in Maniv Mobility fund in Israel. An additional partnership for the Alliance lab in Israel is CityZone, an innovation ecosystem for smart city ventures, at Atidim Park, under real-city conditions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.