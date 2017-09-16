Renault-Nissan Alliance Makes Announcement For A Six-Year Plan

The Renault-Nissan Alliance makes for one of the largest automotive manufacturer groups in the world. In fact, the alliance proved to be the largest selling carmaker group for the first six months of 2017, beating traditional rivals Volkswagen and Toyota. The Group recently announced a six-year plan today which speaks of doubling annual synergies to 10 billion euros by the end of 2022. Also, the Renault-Nissan Alliance said that till 2022, more than 9 million vehicles will be manufactured which will share the four common platforms that the group has at its disposal currently. The companies plan to increase the proportion of common powertrains to three-fourth of total manufacturing volumes. The figure is currently one-third now. The alliance will also be launching up to 12 pure electric models, making the most of common EV platforms and components. In addition, the alliance will also be looking to launch up to 40 vehicles with autonomous driving technology.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive officer of the Alliance, said: "Today marks a new milestone for our member companies. By the end of our strategic plan Alliance 2022, we aim to double our annual synergies to €10 billion. To achieve this target, on one side Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will accelerate collaboration on common platforms, powertrains and next-generation electric, autonomous and connected technologies. From the other side, synergies will be enhanced by our growing scale. Our total annual sales are forecast to exceed 14 million units, generating revenues expected at $240 billion by the end of the plan."

The idea is also to develop new technologies and systems in vehicle connectivity, mobility services and deployment of robo-vehicle ride hailing services. The company also launched a new logo for the alliance which is said to be a symbol of cooperation and convergence of synergies between the member companies. The alliance targets to sell over 14 million units per year. The combined financial revenue is forecast to reach above 240 billion euros by the end of 2022, approximately 30 per cent more than the current revenue of 180 billion euros in 2016.

