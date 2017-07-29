Renault-Nissan Alliance Is World's largest Auto Manufacturer For The First Half Of 2017

The Renault Nissan Alliance is the largest carmaker in the world, for the first 6 months of 2017

The first six months of 2017 have went by in a flurry and a lot of cars were launched and sold. But, it was the Renault-Nissan Alliance which has emerged as the biggest vehicle manufacturer for the time period for January 2017-June 2017. The alliance sold a total of 5,268,079 units in the first six months of 2017. At the second position is the Volkswagen Group which sold 5,155,600 units. Rounding up the third place was Toyota, which sold 5,129,000 units. The year-on-year growth for the Renault-Nissan Alliance was 7 per cent and the estimated sales for 2017 are 10.5 million units. Similarly, the year-on-year growth for the Volkswagen Group was a meagre 0.8 per cent while the estimated sales for 2017 are 10.3 million units. As far as Toyota is concerned, its year-on-year growth was pegged at 2.7 per cent and the estimated unit sales are projected to be at 10.3 million units before 2017 ends.

Company Sales (Jan-June 2017) Year-on-year growth Estimated Sales (2017) Renault-Nissan 5,268,079 7 per cent 10.5 million Volkswagen Group 5,155,600 0.8 per cent 10.3 million Toyota 5,129,000 2.7 per cent 10.3 million

The Nissan-Renault Alliance sold a total of 481,151 electric vehicles in the said period too. The addition of Mitsubishi Motors in late 2016 also contributed significantly to the overall sales of the group in the first half of 2017.

(The Volkswagen Group saw a mere 0.8 growth in its sales for Jan-June 2017 as compared to last year)

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, said, "The Alliance has delivered record sales during the first semester of 2017 reaching 5,268,079 vehicles sold. We will continue to leverage our significant economies of scale and global market presence to deliver valuable synergies for our member companies this year, while maintaining a strong technology line-up and offering customers breakthrough electric models."

The biggest contributor to sales for the VW Group was Volkswagen cars, with Audi and Skoda coming in the second and third place. The month of June 2017 was the strongest in terms of sales where the VW Group sold 920,700 vehicles globally.

