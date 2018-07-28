Renault-Nissan Alliance Appoints Arun Bajaj As New Vice President Of Human Resources

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has announced changes in the Human Resources structure and appointed Indo-Canadian Arun Bajaj as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the Alliance. Bajaj, a graduate from McGill University in Canada, will maintain his current responsibilities as Alliance Talent management and Nissan Human Resources and will report to Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, directly. Bajaj replaces Marie-Francoise Damesin, who retires from her post as Executive Vice President of Human Resources for the Alliance. The changes will take effect from August 1st, 2018.

Carlos Ghosn said, "I would like to thank Marie-Francoise Damesin for her contribution to Groupe Renault and the Alliance by supporting the sustainable performance of the companies and its 450 000 employees. Her full engagement, her loyalty, her drive have been key assets for the development of the Alliance member companies."

As for Damesin's HR position at Groupe Renault, Francois Roger, who joined the company on June 1, 2018 as Deputy Director Human Resources for Groupe Renault, will be appointed Human Resources SVP, Groupe Renault. He will report to Thierry Bollore, Groupe Renault COO and he will join the Renault Management Committee.

Arun Bajaj was appointed Senior Vice President, Nissan Global Human Resources and Alliance Senior Vice President, Alliance Talent Management in 2015 and is responsible for ensuring that the Alliance identifies, attracts, develops and retains top leadership talent to drive business results both today and into the future. His team does this by implementing a full complement of talent management strategies across the Alliance member companies.

Bajaj joined Nissan in 2008 as General Manager, HR General Overseas Markets and, in 2010, as General Manager, Asia HR. In 2011, Bajaj was appointed as the Division General Manager, Global Talent Management, Asia HR and Infiniti HR. In 2014, he was named Corporate Vice President, Nissan Global Human Resources.

