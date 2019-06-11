Renault Kwid Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark

Renaut India has achieved a new milestone with its best-seller - the Kwid - crossing the three lakh sales mark. The entry-level hatchback was first launched in 2015 and was game-changing offering from the French automaker, taking on the market leader Maruti Suzuki's Alto in the segment. Over the years, the Renault Kwid has been appreciated for its novel design, segment-first features and roomy cabin, while the automaker time and again introduced updates to keep the model fresh amidst competition.

The Renault Kwid's three lakh sales milestone is certainly impressive and translates to an average of about 10,000 units every month. It also helps that the hatchback is completely localised in India with 98 per cent local content going in, which makes for a highly competitive price tag. With respect to features, the Kwid was the first model in its space to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and was later updated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a segment-first all-digital instrument console, speed-sensitive volume control, one touch lane indicators and more.

Renault Kwid 2.97 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The Renault Kwid is expected receive a comprehensive facelift later this year

The Renault Kwid though has been widely appreciated for its SUV-inspired design that makes it look like an apt sibling to the Duster in the company's stable. The tall riding stance not only offers better road presence to the driver but also opened more space in the cabin. With respect to engine options, the car uses 0.8-litre motor with 53 bhp and 1.0-litre motor with 67 bhp under the hood, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT unit.

In addition, the Kwid is now compliant with the new safety norms and comes with a driver's side airbag, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, passenger seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX for child seats as part of the standard kit. A comprehensive facelift to the Kwid is also expected to arrive later in the year.

The Renault Kwid is based on the CMF-A platform and the automaker will be introducing a new seven-seater offering based on the platform. The Renault Triber has been teased already and is set for an unveil later this month. The launch slated for July this year. In addition, the Renault line-up will be getting the BS6 upgrades ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

