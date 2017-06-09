Renault Kwid Live For More Collection Launched With 7 New Graphic Options

The Renault Kwid changed its company's fortunes when it was first launched in India and has been steadily climbing the sales chart over the past two years. Primarily competing against the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault first introduced the Kwid in an 800 cc avatar, while the more powerful 1-litre version was introduced last year. The Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version followed soon, adding to the desirability and convenience on the hatchback, something we found out in our review. Now, introducing some freshness on its brawny small car, Renault India has introduced the Kwid 'Live For More Collection' that adds new decals to the exterior of the car. The new graphics packs also carry interesting names and of course, serve as an enhancement to the looks of the Kwid, which in our opinion, is already a good-looking car.

Renault Kwid 2.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) Book Now

(Renault Kwid gets new colour schemes)

The new colour schemes are named Sports, Race, Rally Cross, Chase, Ziipp, Turbo and Classic. All the colour schemes are only cosmetic enhancements and the features and equipment list remain the same as earlier. The good part is that a customer can opt for these new colour schemes on the 800 cc variant, the 1.0-litre variant and the 1.0-litre variant with AMT as well. The Renault Kwid was launched in India in the last quarter of 2015 and has definitely been a successful model for the French company in India.

The 800 cc Kwid makes 53 bhp and 72 Nm while the 1.0-litre Kwid pumps out slightly more power and torque at 67 bhp and 90 Nm. At present, only the 1.0-litre Kwid gets AMT as an option and not the 800 cc one. The prices for different colour packages will be different.