Renault Kwid Gets Seven New Colour Schemes

There is little doubt about the fact that the Renault Kwid is the best-selling model amongst the company's line-up in India. And therefore, Renault has always kept the flow going with the Kwid, be it a bigger 1.0-litre engine, an AMT gearbox or new colour schemes. Recently, Renault has launched seven new colour combinations for the Kwid in order to keep the car looking fresh. The company has launched the new colour schemes under its 'Live For More' collection. The new colour scheme also carry interesting names and of course, serve as an enhancement to the looks of the Kwid, which in our opinion, is already a good-looking car.

The new colour schemes are named Sports, Race, Rally Cross, Chase, Ziipp, Turbo and Classic. All the colour schemes are only cosmetic enhancements and the features and equipment list remain the same as earlier. The good part is that a customer can opt for these new colour schemes on the 800 cc variant, the 1.0-litre variant and the 1.0-litre variant with AMT as well. The Renault Kwid was launched in India in the last quarter of 2015 and has definitely been a successful model for the French company in India.

The 800 cc Kwid makes 53 bhp and 72 Nm while the 1.0-litre Kwid pumps out slightly more power and torque at 67 bhp and 90 Nm. At present, only the 1.0-litre Kwid gets AMT as an option and not the 800 cc one. The prices for different colour packages will be different.