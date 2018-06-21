Renault Kwid Facelift Spied Testing In Europe, To Debut Next Year

For the first time, spy cameras have spotted the Renault Kwid facelift testing somewhere in Europe. Renault's entry level Kwid also retails in India and the facelift will most likely make it to country sometime next year. The Renault Kwid facelift will not receive a huge modification on the exterior apart from minor cosmetic changes. The engine options will remain the same, as reports suggest that this particular Kwid facelift is carrying the 800cc engine from the first model. Reports also suggest that Renault will also bring the facelift in its 1.0-litre iteration.

(Renault Kwid Facelift will get minor changes on the exterior)

The Renault Kwid facelift will also be based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-A platform, which gives the small hatchback enough room on the inside with extra space in the boot as well. While it is too early to talk about the changes, we can see that the Renault has given the Kwid facelift minor tweaks here and there like the revised front bumper, new set of fog lamps and also a refreshed rear bumper. The wheels will also most likely remain the same as the current generation.

(Renault Kwid Facelift will come to India next year)

Under the hood, the Kwid facelift will come with the same 0.8-litre engine that will produce 54 bhp, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and FWD system. Moreover, the company will not have an AWD function in the Kwid facelift. For India, expect the changes to come in the 1.0-litre engine as well, which will be introduce either along the 800cc version or sometime later.

