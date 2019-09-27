Renault Kwid Facelift Cabin Fully Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The Renault Kwid facelift appears ready for launch and is expected to go on sale by early next month

Images of the upcoming Renault Kwid have leaked online again and this time around with get a closer look at the cabin of the upcoming Kwid Climber edition. Slated to be launched this festive season, the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift will come with extensive design and styling updates, making this the first major facelift for the car. The new Renault Kwid Climber's cabin comes with a redesigned grey dashboard featuring new aircon vents, Kwid lettering on the passenger side, and a revamped centre display area. The existing matter effect has been replaced with glossy piano black treatment and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

The cabin also comes with matching interior with orange streaks on the door panels and the black fabric seat covers. The car also comes with a new steering wheel, borrowed from the newly launched Triber. We also see a conventional key with lock/unlock buttons so no smart key as well. Furthermore, this particular test mule is the AMT version, and the most noticeable updates, except for the orange accents, is now the shifter knob has been moved to the centre console from the dashboard.

Renault Kwid Facelift gets a wide central airdam and a muscular bumper

This, of course, being the Climber edition, comes with several new cosmetic add-ons like - the new greenish-blue shade, matte-finished Grey-Orange element around the headlamps and bumper, Orange ORVMs, and gunmetal grey alloy wheels. The regular version of the Renault Kwid facelift is expected to be a little less dramatic in terms of styling, but we are likely to a similar design. So, the car will get the new face with the new black grille, and split lighting with the sleeker indicator light and DRLs are flanked with the grille, while the new horizontal headlamps are positioned below, on the bumper. The car also gets a wide central airdam and a muscular bumper.

The Renault Kwid facelift sports revised taillights with new vertical reflectors integrated in the bumper

The new Kwid could also get improved safety features like - driver-side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, speed-alert and seatbelt reminder. Currently, the Renault Kwid is offered in two engine options - 799 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 54 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, along with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque.

