Renault Kwid EV Starts Testing In China

Based on the Renault K-ZE concept showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the Kwid EV is being developed specifically for China as of now.

The Renault Kwid K-ZE concept was spotted testing in China

French car maker Renault has commenced testing the Kwid electric version in international markets. The Renault Kwid EV was spotted testing in China as per the latest spy images emerged online, which is also likely to be one of the first markets to get the electric hatchback. At the Paris Motor Show earlier this year, Renault had showcased the K-ZE concept, which was essentially the Kwid based EV. The test mule looks identical to the concept complete with the massive grille and light clusters.

Also Read: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased At 2018 Paris Motor Show

The proportions are identical to that of the Renault Kwid but you get a new and closed off grille, sleeker headlamps and taillights, revised bumpers as well as larger doors. The concept did not come with any technical details at Paris, but the automaker did say that the K-ZE features a range of 250 km on a single charge and has a dual charging system that supports both commercial electric car chargers and standard home based plug points too.

The Renault Kwid Electric model promises to offer a range of 250 km in a single charge

In its production form, the Renault Kwid K-ZE EV concept will be manufactured locally in China by the e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, which is the joint venture between the large Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan that has been created specifically to offer low cost and mass market electric mobility solutions. Production in China will reportedly start from next year.

The Renault Kwid EV would also make a lot of sense for India which is moving towards making that electric explosion. With Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra already readying up products, Renault-Nissan could explore the possibility of introducing the Kwid based EV in India, especially with that impressive range. Renault previously did say that the company aims to drive in at least on electric vehicle in the country by 2022.

