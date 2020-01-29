New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Kwid BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.92 Lakh

The Renault Kwid BS6 gets a price hike of Rs. 9000 over the BS4 versions, and continues to get both the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engine options.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Renault Kwid is offered in a total of 12 variants across two engine options

Highlights

  • The Renault Kwid BS6 continues to get the 2 petrol engine options
  • The are no feature upgrades on the BS6 Kwid over the current version
  • Renault will update the Duster and Captur to BS6 norms next month

Renault India has launched the BS6 compliant version of the Kwid hatchback. The Renault Kwid BS6 is priced from ₹ 2.92 lakh for the entry-level standard variant, going up to ₹ 5.01 lakh for the Climber (O) automatic. All variants witness a price hike of ₹ 9000 on the BS6 versions, as compared to the BS4 models. The Kwid continues to be offered with the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine options and is offered in a total of 12 trims.

The BS6 Renault Kwid with the 0.8-litre motor belts out 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.0-litre version belts out 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. The power figures remain the same as the BS4 version, but we expect power delivery to witness an improvement. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and the AMT unit. The automaker also plans to introduce the BS6 compliant versions of the Duster and Captur in India.

Renault Kwid

3.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Kwid

0 Comments

The Renault Kwid was updated in October last year with comprehensive changes including a restyled front. The car gets redesigned headlamps, LED daytime running lights and a host of new features. The car now sports new fabric seats along with a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car also comes with reverse parking camera, a rear-seat armrest, and more. The safety list includes the driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder and a speed-alert system as part of the standard kit. The Kwid takes on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago that are already BS6 compliant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid

Renault Kwid Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.98 - 4.81 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 4.2 - 7.09 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.8 - 6.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 5.13 - 7.57 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Tata Motors To Launch 4 New Electric Vehicles By 2022: N Chandrasekaran
Tata Motors To Launch 4 New Electric Vehicles By 2022: N Chandrasekaran
Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility
Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.22 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.22 Crore
Exclusive: MG's Innova, Ertiga Rival In India Ahead Of Auto Expo Debut
Exclusive: MG's Innova, Ertiga Rival In India Ahead Of Auto Expo Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities