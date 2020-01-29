Renault India has launched the BS6 compliant version of the Kwid hatchback. The Renault Kwid BS6 is priced from ₹ 2.92 lakh for the entry-level standard variant, going up to ₹ 5.01 lakh for the Climber (O) automatic. All variants witness a price hike of ₹ 9000 on the BS6 versions, as compared to the BS4 models. The Kwid continues to be offered with the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine options and is offered in a total of 12 trims.

The BS6 Renault Kwid with the 0.8-litre motor belts out 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.0-litre version belts out 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. The power figures remain the same as the BS4 version, but we expect power delivery to witness an improvement. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and the AMT unit. The automaker also plans to introduce the BS6 compliant versions of the Duster and Captur in India.

The Renault Kwid was updated in October last year with comprehensive changes including a restyled front. The car gets redesigned headlamps, LED daytime running lights and a host of new features. The car now sports new fabric seats along with a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car also comes with reverse parking camera, a rear-seat armrest, and more. The safety list includes the driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder and a speed-alert system as part of the standard kit. The Kwid takes on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago that are already BS6 compliant.

