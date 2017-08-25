New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 3.43 Lakh

Renault has launched the Kwid 02 Anniversary edition in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.43 lakh. The Kwid 02 Anniversary edition gets a few new features and will be available on the 800 cc and 1.0-litre models.

Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.43 lakh

Highlights

  • The Kwid was launched in India almost two years ago
  • The Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition gets upgrades in form of new features
  • The engine specifications remain the same

Needless to say, the Renault Kwid has been a success story for the company over the last two years. In addition, Renault has always kept updating and refreshing the Kwid in order to keep the appeal going. Therefore, on the second anniversary of the Renault Kwid in India, the company has launched the Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition in India with the prices starting at ₹ 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition will be available in two colours, red and white.

Renault Kwid
2.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Kwid

The Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition has a bunch of cosmetic and feature updates as well. Beginning with the exterior features, the car gets '02' graphics on the bonnet and sporty graphics on the C-Pillar and the roof. Also, there are dual-tone ORVM's along with painted wheels and skid plates as well. The interior of the car too gets a few updates in the form of '02' insignia on the seat upholstery. The floor mats and the steering wheel too get the '02' lettering. The AC vents and the fascia t too get coloured housing.

Prices of the Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition

Variants Prices: Ex- Showroom Delhi
Kwid RXL 0.8L SCe ₹ 3,42,800
Kwid RXT 0.8L SCe ₹ 3,76,400
Kwid RXL 1.0L SCe ₹ 3,64,400
Kwid RXT 1.0L SCe ₹ 3,97,900

The Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition gets no changes to the engine. It is available in two engine variants which are the 800 cc and the 1.0-litre models. The 800 cc variant makes 54 bhp and 72 Nm while the 1.0-litre model makes 67 bhp and 91 Nm. Rest other specifications also remain same. Renault has sold over 1.75 lakh models of the Kwid in India till date.

