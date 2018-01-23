Renault Kwid 0.8L Version Recalled To Fix Faulty Steering System

Renault India has issued a recall for is top-selling car - Renault Kwid in India, to fix an issue with the steering system. Renault is calling it a service campaign for the car, and while the number of units to be recalled hasn't been announced yet, we have been told that only the models that come with 0.8-litre engine have been affected. This is a voluntary recall issued by the manufacturer to address the steering related issue and Renault dealers have already started contacting customers of the affected models asking them to bring the car for inspection. The dealers will carry out the necessary repair, if required, at no cost to the customer.

The Renault Kwid 0.8-litre model has been in the market for over two years now, and being the first version of the car to hit the markets, it accounts for a majority number of Kwids that are already on the road. The Renault Kwid 0.8L is powered by a 799cc, 3-cylinder engine, developed by the Renault-Nissan alliance, under the hood. The engine churns out 54 bhp and develops 72 Nm of peak torque, and come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We also get a 67 bhp 1.0-litre version of the car which even comes with an option AMT version, but these models haven't been affected, despite using the same steering system.

This is not the first time that the Renault Kwid has been recalled in India. Back in October 2016, the carmaker issued a recall for over 50,000 units of the Kwid along with 932 units of the redi-GO to rectify a faulty fuel hose and clip. Back then too, the recall only affected the 0.8-litre model of the Kwid and not the 1.0-litre version.

The Kwid has been a game-changing product for Renault India and besides the competitive pricing, the other thing that goes in Kwid's favour includes - the SUV-like appearance, several class-leading features such as 300-litre boot space, 180mm ground clearance, and a 4.1-inch touch-screen infotainment system among others. Recently Renault launched a new limited edition model of the Kwid called - the 'Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition'. This special edition model will be available in three variants - the Kwid 0.8L MT, the 1.0L MT and the 1.0L AMT.

