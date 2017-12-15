Renault India To Hike Prices By 3% From January 2018

Renault India has announced that it will increase the price of its product range by upto 3 per cent from January 1, 2018. The reason for this price hike is to partially offset the impact of rising input and freight costs. The price hike will be applicable on Kwid, Duster and Lodgy. It needs to be noted here that the company's latest launch, the Captur, will be unaffected by this hike.

The company has seen a spike in sales of the Kwid and we'll probably see a facelift coming soon. It has already launched the facelift of the Duster and we look forward to the new generation of the car which is due to enter India probably in 2018.

Renault is in fact working on other options for India too and we can expect new cars to roll out soon. However, for the time being, the Kwid has managed to rake in sales for the company. The hike in price might not have an effect on the sales but if you want to buy either of the three cars, well, now is a good time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.