Renault India Reacts To Global NCAP's Crash Test Of The Lodgy MPV

Here's what Renault India has to say regarding the Lodgy receiving a zero-star rating in the recently conducted Global NCAP crash test.

India-made Renault Lodgy scored a zero-star rating in the recent Global NCAP crash test

  • Renault India says its products meet and exceed the ARAI regulations
  • Lodgy gets no airbags nor ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS also not standard
  • Renault to be ready for the upcoming safety regulations and BS VI norms

Earlier in the day, we brought you news about Global NCAP's crash test results of the Renault Lodgy. The results of course weren't encouraging. The Lodgy scored zero stars in the crash test. As with every other vehicle tested by Global NCAP, the Lodgy was tested at 64 kmph in the frontal offset crash test and showcased very poor results. The Lodgy MPV that was tested did not have airbags nor did it offer child safety systems like ISOFIX. Currently on sale in India, the Lodgy also does not have ABS as standard. NCAP has also rated the body shell of the Lodgy as unstable.

Also Read: Renault Lodgy Scores Zero Stars In Latest Global NCAP Crash Test

Renault India put out a statement saying "All Renault products meet and exceed the regulations set by ARAI. Renault has taken great strides in vehicle safety. The company shares the goal of improving road safety worldwide, including the adoption of robust vehicle safety standards."

WATCH: Renault Lodgy Global NCAP Crash Test

Adult crash safety was rated at zero stars for the Renault Lodgy while child safety in the rear seat was rated at two stars. Driver protection, especially for the head has been rated as poor mainly due to the impact that the drivers head had with the steering wheel due to the lack of an airbag. In comparison, passenger rating for the Lodgy for head impact was rated good. The lack of even a driver's side airbag has meant that the other ratings like chest or knee protection were also poor or marginal.

The company reacted to the crash test rating saying, "The tests by Global NCAP are conducted at speeds that are higher than those prescribed by the regulatory authorities, not only in India but also in developed markets. The results of Global NCAP have to be seen in that perspective."

The company, however made it clear that it is getting ready for the future norms that will come into effect into India by April 2020. It said "Our products are ARAI certified, which is the current mandate in India. As India is gradually moving towards international safety and emission norms by including more robust regulations, Renault will be ready for the upcoming safety regulations and BS VI norms."

Renault India Reacts To Global NCAP's Crash Test Of The Lodgy MPV
