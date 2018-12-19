New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault India Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Renault India is one of the fastest car manufactures to sell over 5 lakh cars in India, and out of it, the Renault Kwid accounts for more than 2.75 lakh units.

View Photos
Renault India is one of the fastest automobile brands to cross the 5 lakh sales milestone

Renault India today announced breaching the 5 lakh sales milestone, making it one of the fastest car manufacturers to achieve this feat in the country. The company, which began its local operations around 2010, says that Renault India has made some significant progress in the country in this short time, it has a clear long-term 'India strategy'. Although Renault first entered India as part of a joint venture with Mahindra, launching the Logan sedan, the first standalone Renault car to go on sale in India was the Fluence. However, the car that has played a major role in the company achieving this sales milestone, this early, is the Renault Kwid.

renault fluence

The Fluence sedan was the first car to be launched in the country by Renault India

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Lodgy

Captur

Commenting on achieving this major sales milestone, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations said, "India is a strategic market for the success of Renault's medium-term plan. Being local in India is very important and that's why we have a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre and we are the only global brand to have 2 design centres in India."

Currently, the company offers four models in India - Kwid, Duster, Lodgy, and the Captur, and it is the former two that have been major volume generators for the company as of now. In fact, the Kwid alone accounts for more than 2.75 lakh units, out of the 5 lakh cars the company has sold in India.

renault duster

The Renault Duster has been one of the top-sellers in the company's line-up

Talking about the company's future strategy, Sawhney said, "Going forward, we will continue with our product offensive strategy in India and will work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. We plan to bring several new innovations in products and services for the diversified Indian market. Together with launching products of global repute, it is important to have a strong 'India strategy', offering customers a compelling value proposition. Our growth strategy hinges strongly on launching products that cater to the volume and growing segments of the Indian automotive industry, with heavy emphasis on localisation."

0s6rp3a4

Renault Captur received a new Radiant Red colour commemorating the 5 lakh milestone

0 Comments

Additionally, the company is also working on expanding its sales network in India. In fact, Renault has already expanded its network presence to more than 350 facilities across India, making it one of the fastest network ramp-ups in recent times. Also, to commemorate the 5 lakh sales milestone, on Kwid, Renault has announced a special finance offer of 3.99 per cent rate of interest, for a limited period. Duster saw the introduction of 2 new variants, one in Petrol - RXS and one in AMT diesel - RXS AMT, and introduced a new Radiant Red colour on Captur.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
TAGS :
Renault India Renault Kwid Renault Duster Renault Cars India

Latest News

Norway Sees A Boom In Electric Cars, Fueled By The Government
Norway Sees A Boom In Electric Cars, Fueled By The Government
Renault India Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Renault India Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
Volkswagen Groups Worldwide Sales Grow By 1.8% From January To November 2018
Volkswagen Groups Worldwide Sales Grow By 1.8% From January To November 2018
There's A Home With A Mahindra Jeep Roof In Ladakh!
There's A Home With A Mahindra Jeep Roof In Ladakh!
Elon Musk's Tunnel To Solve
Elon Musk's Tunnel To Solve "Soul-Destroying" Traffic Jam Is Now Open
Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In India In February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In India In February 2019
Maruti Suzuki Aims To Stop The Production Of BSIV Models By December 2019
Maruti Suzuki Aims To Stop The Production Of BSIV Models By December 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Will Be The Production Name Of The S201 Subcompact SUV
Mahindra XUV300 Will Be The Production Name Of The S201 Subcompact SUV
Eco Rent A Car partners With Europcar In Global Foray
Eco Rent A Car partners With Europcar In Global Foray
Land Rover Teases New Gen Defender; Global Reveal In 2019
Land Rover Teases New Gen Defender; Global Reveal In 2019
Uber Gets Approval From Pennsylvania To Resume Self-driving Testing
Uber Gets Approval From Pennsylvania To Resume Self-driving Testing
Nissan Holds Picking Up Ghosn's Successor As Its Officials Land Under Scanner
Nissan Holds Picking Up Ghosn's Successor As Its Officials Land Under Scanner
Michael Schumacher Isn't Bedridden Anymore, Claims New Report
Michael Schumacher Isn't Bedridden Anymore, Claims New Report
India And France Sign MoU For Collaboration To Boost Use Of Electric Vehicles
India And France Sign MoU For Collaboration To Boost Use Of Electric Vehicles

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.98 - 14.96 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 11.23 - 16.44 Lakh *
x
Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In India In February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In India In February 2019
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki's Electric Wagon R Prototype Spotted Testing
Maruti Suzuki's Electric Wagon R Prototype Spotted Testing
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities