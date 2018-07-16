Renault Group Sales Grow By 9.8% With Over 2.1 Million Vehicles Sold In H1 Of 2018

Renault Group registered a 9.8 per cent growth in global sales with 2.1 million vehicles sold in the first half of 2018. The Group collectively sold 20,67,695 vehicles with 13,78,5283 cars contributed by the Renault brand while 378,095 vehicles were sold under the automaker's budged brand Dacia. The Group's global market share now stands at 4.3 per cent, up by 0.2 per cent. Other brands part of the Renault Group comprising the LADA brand saw sales increased by 24 per cent, while Renault Samsung Motors in South Korea witnessed a drop in numbers of 26.9 per cent. Starting from January this year, the Renault Group also comprises the Jinbei and Huasong brands, which totalled over 85,000 vehicles.

Speaking on the new sales record, Renault Group, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Thierry Koskas said, "For the third consecutive year, we have set a new sales record, with nearly 2.1 million vehicles sold in the first half. In Europe, the group continues to gain market share, while internationally we are posting excellent performances, notably in Latin America, the Eurasia region and Africa."

The French manufacturer witnessed registrations increase by 4.4 per cent in Europe, as the market grew by 2.8 per cent with 10,70,718 vehicles sold during the first half of the year. The Group now holds a 11 per cent share in the European market, also increased by 0.2 per cent.

Outside Europe, the Renault Group witnessed a hike of 16.4 per cent in sales, growing by 18.1 per cent in the Americas with the launch of the Kwid last year; and by 69.5 per cent in the Asia-Pacific. Sales in Eurasia grew by 15.1 per cent during the same period, driven by prominent growth in Russia. Meanwhile, sales in markets including Africa, Middle East and India declined by 4.5 per cent, as opposed to the market that grew by 10.1 per cent. For the Indian market, Renault registered a 25.4 per cent decline sales.

For 2018, the Renault Group expects to grow by 3 per cent, as compared to last year, with the European market expected to expand by 1.5 per cent overall. Other regions including Brazil and Russia are expected to be prominent contributors in terms of sales, while the automaker is expecting China to grow by 5 per cent and India to grow by 8 per cent, as opposed to the previous six per cent in volumes.

