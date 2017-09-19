The new Renault Duster Sandstorm edition is based on the RXS trim and comes only in diesel version

Renault has introduced a new Duster Sandstorm edition in India with new colour and graphics option along with several other updates. Available in both the 84 bhp RXS variant and 108 bhp RXS variant, the new Renault Duster Sandstorm model is said to come with 9 new exciting enhancements over the standard Duster. While the former has been launched at an introductory price of ₹ 10.90 lakh, the more powerful RXS Diesel 108 bhp Sandstorm edition model will come at an introductory price of ₹ 11.70 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch of the new Duster Sandstorm, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, "Renault Duster, which has over the years acquired the stature of a cult product, has the widest offerings in the SUV segment. As part of our endeavour to keep our products and services innovative and contemporary, the exciting enhancements on the Duster Sandstorm make it look even more rugged and tough - the very DNA of a true SUV. The new Duster Sandstorm Edition is offered at compelling price points and will provide the owners (with) a bold, intelligent and efficient avatar of the Duster which will further continue to carry the legacy of the Duster forward in India."

Visually, the new Renault Duster Sandstorm Edition is available in 3 new colour options - Outback bronze, Moonlight Silver and Slate Grey with bold body graphics with striking Sandstorm decals on the hood, doors, tailgate and ORVMs. The SUV also features new matte black front armour with Duster branding and lamps along with the rugged look of the shiny black front grille. Other exterior features include new style Zodiac 16 inch machine cut alloy wheels, and the body coloured outside door handle finish.

Renault Duster Sandstorm gets new seat covers with special 'Sandstorm' branding

The cabin at the same time gets matching treatment as the exterior with a host of innovative enhancements like the interior colour harmony in black & grey, centre fascia with dark chrome finish, shiny black door trim decorative strip & grab handle and door handle finishes in black. The cabin also comes with new seat covers and floor mat set with 'Sandstorm' branding along with a 7-inch touchscreen and dual airbags.

As mentioned before, mechanically the Renault Duster Sandstorm edition gets no changes whatsoever. The SUV continues to be powered by the existing K9K 1.5 dCi common rail direct injection engine that comes in two states of turn - 84 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and 108 bhp with 245 Nm of max torque. While the 84 bhp version is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the latter is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both the models come offer an ARAI claimed mileage of 20 kmpl.

