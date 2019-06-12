Renault Duster Facelift Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The upcoming 2019 Renault Duster facelift has been recently spotted testing in India, and this time around we also get a clear look at the cabin as well. The interior images of the facelifted Duster have surfaced online just days after we brought you the first uncamouflaged spy photos of the upcoming compact SUV. In fact, judging by the vehicle and the surrounding, this one appears to be the same near-production model, which is currently undergoing testing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Visually, the cabin of the 2019 Renault Duster facelift appears to have gone through some considerable changes, including a heavily updated dashboard with premium fit and finish. The updates include a new steering wheel, possibly borrowed from the Renault Captur, which is wrapped in leather and with brushes silver elements, and mounted controls. We also see a new instrument console with a large dial at the centre for speedometer, a smaller dial on the right for the tachometer and MID unit on the right for other information like a gear-position indicator, temperature, and more.

2019 Renault Duster Facelift gets a new dashboard with premium fit and finish

The new dashboard also looks more upmarket now thanks to the use of what appears to be soft touch material and the revised centre console with a piano black finish and new horizontal aircon vents with chrome bezels. We also get a glimpse of the infotainment display but it is difficult to say whether it's the same unit as the existing model or a brand new one. The Duster facelift now also comes with new front seats which appear to be more contoured and come draped in new brown-black fabric upholstery, matching the interior theme.

The new Renault Duster facelift gets a new grille, inspired by the new Dacia Duster,

As for the exterior, the new Renault Duster gets a new grille, inspired by the new Dacia Duster, along with new headlamps, which now feature projector lights with integrated LED daytime running lamps. As for the profile, the SUV looks identical to the outgoing model while the dual-tone alloy wheels are new, while at the rear we now get a flatter tailgate with matte black applique pasted at either end. Also, the rear bumper has also been slightly tweaked, while the taillamps remain unchanged. The updated Duster will meet the new crash norms and is likely to get a lot of safety equipment as standard like - dual airbags and ESC or an electronic stability control program. Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged, offering the same 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, however, both are likely to be Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant.

