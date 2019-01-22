New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Convenes Board To Turn Page On Ghosn Era

The board, which meets at 0900 GMT on Thursday, will consider the proposed appointment of outgoing Michelin boss Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman and the promotion of Ghosn's deputy Thierry Bollore to CEO, three sources said.

View Photos
The decision has come two months after Ghosn's arrest.

Renault has called a board meeting to replace Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, in a move that may begin to ease tensions with alliance partner Nissan in the wake of Ghosn's arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct. The board, which meets at 0900 GMT on Thursday, will consider the proposed appointment of outgoing Michelin boss Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman and the promotion of Ghosn's deputy Thierry Bollore to CEO, three sources said. Renault confirmed an emergency board meeting was planned for Thursday, but a spokesman did not respond to questions about its agenda or Ghosn's replacement.

The decision, two months after Ghosn's Nov. 19 arrest and swift dismissal as Nissan chairman, turns a page on his two decades at the helm of the partnership he transformed into a global carmaking giant, following Renault's acquisition of a near-bankrupt Nissan in 1999. Ghosn has been charged with failing to disclose more than $80 million in additional Nissan compensation for 2010-18 that he had arranged to be paid later. Nissan director Greg Kelly and the company itself have also been indicted. Both men deny the deferred pay agreements were illegal or required disclosure. Ghosn has also denied a separate breach of trust charge over personal investment losses he temporarily transferred to Nissan in 2008. Nissan has said it takes the matter seriously and pledged to improve corporate governance.
Ghosn has now agreed to resign from Renault, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters - but only after the French government, its biggest shareholder, called for leadership change and his bail requests were rejected by the Japanese courts.

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Captur

Lodgy

Senard, 65, now faces the immediate task of soothing relations with Nissan, which is 43.4 percent-owned by Renault. Since Ghosn's arrest, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has sought to weaken Renault's control and resisted its attempts to nominate new directors to the Japanese carmaker's board.
Nissan currently owns a 15 percent non-voting stake in its French parent and 34 percent in Mitsubishi Motors, a third major partner in their manufacturing alliance. Once its new management is settled, French officials want work to resume on a new ownership structure cementing the partnership - which Ghosn had been mandated to explore when his Renault contract was renewed last year with government backing.

0 Comments

Nissan is wary of any such move. In an interview last week, Saikawa acknowledged shareholders' concerns that the current structure undervalues their investment, but added that changing it was "really not the current priority". "The subject is not on the table today," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday amid Japanese press reports that France was actively pushing for a Renault-Nissan merger. The widely anticipated rejection of Ghosn's latest bail application raises the likelihood that the 64-year-old executive will remain in custody until his trial in Japan.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
TAGS :
Renault-Nissan Alliance Carlos Ghosn Arrest Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Carlos Ghosn Case

Latest News

Renault Convenes Board To Turn Page On Ghosn Era
Renault Convenes Board To Turn Page On Ghosn Era
2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison
2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail
Ducati India Announces First-Ever Ducati India Race Cup
Ducati India Announces First-Ever Ducati India Race Cup
Nissan Leaf India Launch Confirmed For 2019
Nissan Leaf India Launch Confirmed For 2019
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Bookings Open
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Bookings Open
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.98 - 14.96 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 11.23 - 16.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
x
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities