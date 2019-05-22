New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market

The CMF-B platform is an advanced and elongated version of the CMF-A platform which spawns the Renault Kwid and Datsun Go range.

View Photos
The Renault Clio is based on the CMF-B platform.

Highlights

  • The CMF-B platform has been developed jointly by Nissan and Mitsubishi.
  • It is more rigid than the previous BO platform.
  • It can spawn a range of compact cars.

The all-new Renault Clio which is spawned by the CMF-B platform has bagged five-star ratings in the global NCAP crash test and this news stands even more crucial for the India market given the onset of the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program  (BNVSAP) which is set to roll out next year. The CMF-B platform is an advanced and elongated version of the CMF-A platform which spawns the Renault Kwid and Datsun Go range. The CMF-B platform has been developed in alliance with Mitsubishi to underpin a slew of compact and mid-size models from both the carmakers globally.

Also Read: Upcoming Renault Triber To Be Unveiled In June

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Captur

Lodgy

2018 renault duster The CMF-B platform can spawn a range of compact models for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

We know that Renault and Nissan are also in an agreement and share a range of cross badged models in India. The MO platform underpins all the compact models of both carmakers like the Duster, Terrano, Captur and Kicks among others. The platform was developed by Renault and both carmakers have been using it for long. The CMF-B platform is more rigid and lighter and can spawn next-generation models of these models other models like the next-gen Nissan Sunny which will help the brands to comply with the upcoming crash test and fuel efficiency norms. Renault is also gearing up to launch the seven-seater version based of the Kwid which has been developed on an advanced version of the CMF-A platform and is expected to meet the safety standards.

Also Read: Exclusive: India To Be Lead Market For Third Generation Renault Duster

jt9hk5ik The upcoming Renault Triber is based on an advanced version of the CMF-A platform.
0 Comments

Moreover, the CMF-B platform is also a silver lining for the India business of both carmakers. It may help them fill white spaces and introduce the next-generation of some previous models which were discontinued, like the Renault Scala. Uncertainty also hovers over the Renault Kwid which future depends on it clearing the crash test norms. The company can also use the learning to develop a high-tensile CMF-A platform which can underpin the next-generation Kwid or it can be entirely shifted to the CMF-B platform which is scalable and can be moderated for the model. However, the Kwid will likely witness a price hike in any of the cases.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
TAGS :
Renault Clio Renault cars Nissan cars Renault cars in India Nissan cars in India Renault Duster Renault KWID Renault Captur Nissan Terrano Nissan Kicks Nissan Micra Next-Generation Nissan Sunny Renault Triber Safer Cars for India

Latest News

Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Nissan India Extends Service Support To Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Nissan India Extends Service Support To Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Jaguar Woes Add To Challenges For India's Most Indebted Empire
Jaguar Woes Add To Challenges For India's Most Indebted Empire
Tesla Reduces Prices On Model S and X Amid Stock Slump
Tesla Reduces Prices On Model S and X Amid Stock Slump
Aston Martin Celebrates 50 Years Of James Bond Movie With A Special Edition DBS Superleggera
Aston Martin Celebrates 50 Years Of James Bond Movie With A Special Edition DBS Superleggera
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Details Out
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Details Out
Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Its Service Network Across India; Adds 200 Workshops in FY 2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Its Service Network Across India; Adds 200 Workshops in FY 2018-19
Kia SP2i Compact SUV To Be Unveiled Next Month
Kia SP2i Compact SUV To Be Unveiled Next Month
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Flash Electronics Files Suit Against Royal Enfield For Patent Infringement; RE Refutes Claims
Flash Electronics Files Suit Against Royal Enfield For Patent Infringement; RE Refutes Claims
Upcoming Renault Triber To Be Unveiled In June
Upcoming Renault Triber To Be Unveiled In June
Hyundai Venue: Variants Explained
Hyundai Venue: Variants Explained

Popular Cars

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.46 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.3
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 15.55 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities