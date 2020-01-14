New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Chairman Says Alliance With Nissan 'Robust': Report

Renault shares hit six-year low as investors worried the French group's 20-year cost-sharing alliance with Nissan was headed for a break-up without Carlos Ghosn to hold it together.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Jean-Philippe Senard, Chairman Renault said, "solid, robust, everything but dead"

The alliance between the French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor is "solid, robust, everything but dead," the chairman of Renault, Jean-Philippe Senard, told Belgian newspaper L'Echo.

Renault shares hit six-year lows on Monday as investors worried the French group's 20-year cost-sharing alliance with Nissan was headed for a break-up without Carlos Ghosn to hold it together.

Long-standing tensions in the Franco-Japanese partnership have been heightened since Ghosn's arrest in Tokyo in November 2018 on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies.

0 Comments

A Financial Times report on Monday that Nissan executives are making contingency plans for a split with Renault appeared to accelerate a sell-off in the French manufacturer's shares.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Renault models

Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Price Expectation
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Price Expectation
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities