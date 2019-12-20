New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Cars To Cost More In India From January 2020

Renault has cited rising input and material cost as the core reason for the price hike and has said that the price increase will vary for different models.

Renault has said that the price increase will vary for different models.

Highlights

  • Renault has cited rising input cost as the core reason of the price hike.
  • The price increase will also include new models like the Triber and Kwid.
  • The price hike is a part of cyclical price revision.

Renault cars are set to get more expensive in India from next month. The French carmaker has announced a substantial price hike across its range which will be effective from January 2020. The company has cited rising input and material cost as the core reason for the price hike and has said that the price increase will vary for different models. The price increase will also include new models like the Renault Triber and Kwid Facelift.

The increase in prices at the end of every year is a common practice among automakers in India. It's part of the cyclical price revision in the industry and before Renault, other carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have already announced to increase prices across their product range. Moreover, BS6 and safety norms will be kicking-in as well in 2020 and all the products are expected to get more expensive around that time as well which may moderately affect the sales as well.

oioc3d68

The price increase will also include new models like the Renault Triber and Kwid Facelift.

Speaking of sales, Renault had witnessed a sales increase of 77 per cent in November 2019 in the domestic market selling 10,882 units, as against the 6134 vehicles which were sold in November 2018. October 2019 also was a growth month for the carmaker, with Renault recording a growth of 63 per cent selling 11, 516 units during the Diwali month as compared to the 7,066 units sold during the same month last year. Renault India's Year-To-Date (YTD) from April 2019 to November 2019 stands at 76,905 units at present.

