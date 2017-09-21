Renault Captur Unveiled In India, Launch Next Month

Making its way to festive season, the Renault Captur SUV has been unveiled for India with sales to commence in October 2017. The crossover is on sale in 75 countries already and makes its way to the Indian market for the first time. The Captur new model will help establish the French automaker in the ₹ 10-20 lakh SUV segment. The Renault Captur will see primary competition coming from the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass SUVs. Renault says any product it brings to India must deliver volumes, and same is the case with the new Captur.

(The Renault Captur crossover is based on the same platform as the Duster SUV)

The Renault Captur is designed as a crossover using the automaker's global design language. The model is positioned as a premium offering, and hence, the automaker says there is no base variant on the Captur for the Indian market, unlike the the Brazilian and Russian versions. In fact, the other markets also spell the crossover as 'Kaptur', while Renault India has opted for the European name. Te range-topping trim gets the additional 'Platine' suffix.

The Renault Captur measures 4329 mm in length, 1813 mm in width and 1619 mm in height. The crossover is slightly longer than the Duster, while being narrower and shorter. On the other hand, the wheelbase measures 2673 mm, same as the Duster. The model has a ground clearance of 210 mm (un-laden). It's a stylish crossover in appearance and looks quite upmarket as well with the Renault family grille upfront, dual-tone alloy wheels and the all-LED headlamps and taillights.

(The Renault Captur's cabin shares similarities with the Duster, but is a new design)

The interior is all-new and gets an upmarket appeal on the Renault Captur. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone black and white shade with the centre console hosting a large touchscreen infotainment system surrounded by gloss black inserts. The instrument cluster is particularly unique with the twin pod unit also housing a digital infotainment display. The top-end trims of the crossover will also get gold and white inserts in the cabin. Renault India also says there will be a host of personalisation options with the Captur, keeping up with the trends.

(The Renault Captur gets 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines under the hood)

Power on the Renault Captur comes from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines shared with the Duster. The petrol motor makes 104 bhp at 5600 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. On the other hand, the diesel engine makes 108 bhp at 4000 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1750 rpm. Both engines will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the option of an automatic is likely to be on offer.

