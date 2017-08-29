New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Captur To Launch In India This Year

The Renault Captur is all set to be launched in India before 2017 ends.The exact dates will be shared by Renault in the next few months. Renault says that the SUV/Crossover market in India is booming and it sits well with Renault's expansion plan in India too.

View Photos
Renault India will be launching the Captur in India this year

Highlights

  • The exact date of the Renault Captur launch will be revealed later
  • Globally, the Captur is already on sale in many markets
  • It is based on the same platform as Renault Duster

The Renault Captur is all set to be launched in India before the year ends. Renault believes that the SUV/Crossover segment in India is booming and the Captur is key to bringing in volumes for the company. The Renault Captur that will be launched in India is already sold in Russia and Latin American markets as the Kaptur. In accordance to the global naming nomenclature, the car's name will be Renault Captur upon its launch in India, for easy pronunciation. Renault India will tell us the exact date of the Captur launch in the next two months or so. The company says that it has an aggressive plan for the Captur launch in the coming months.
Also Read: Renault Kaptur Spotted Testing In India

Renault Captur
₹ 12 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Nov 2017
renault kaptur spied 1(Renault Kaptur will be positioned above the Duster)
Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and MD, Renault India, said, "We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault Captur in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design. Captur has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India. Like all our offerings in India, there will high levels of innovation and customisation in the Renault Captur that will be launched in India, to best suit the Indian customers."
Also Read: India Bound Renault Captur: Things You Need To Know

Apart from confirming the launch of Renault Captur in India, the company also announced that it recently crossed the milestone of 300 dealerships in India. Renault is focusing on targeting customers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. One of the initiatives is the 'Passion on Wheels' program, which is a mobile showroom of sorts that travels from city to city and reaches out to customers. The company would like to be in the top five auto manufacturers in India by 2020. When launched in India, the Renault Captur will be going up against the likes of Hyundai Creta and other compact SUVs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Latest Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Cars

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10.48 - 18.1 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.48 - 24.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.13 - 11.13 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.86 - 4.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.72 - 9.47 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.22 - 8.38 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.72 - 4.09 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.78 - 10.07 Lakh *
Select your City
or select from popular cities