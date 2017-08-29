Renault Captur To Launch In India This Year

The Renault Captur is all set to be launched in India before the year ends. Renault believes that the SUV/Crossover segment in India is booming and the Captur is key to bringing in volumes for the company. The Renault Captur that will be launched in India is already sold in Russia and Latin American markets as the Kaptur. In accordance to the global naming nomenclature, the car's name will be Renault Captur upon its launch in India, for easy pronunciation. Renault India will tell us the exact date of the Captur launch in the next two months or so. The company says that it has an aggressive plan for the Captur launch in the coming months.

(Renault Kaptur will be positioned above the Duster)

Also Read: India Bound Renault Captur: Things You Need To Know Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and MD, Renault India , said, "We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault Captur in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design. Captur has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India. Like all our offerings in India, there will high levels of innovation and customisation in the Renault Captur that will be launched in India, to best suit the Indian customers."

Apart from confirming the launch of Renault Captur in India, the company also announced that it recently crossed the milestone of 300 dealerships in India. Renault is focusing on targeting customers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. One of the initiatives is the 'Passion on Wheels' program, which is a mobile showroom of sorts that travels from city to city and reaches out to customers. The company would like to be in the top five auto manufacturers in India by 2020. When launched in India, the Renault Captur will be going up against the likes of Hyundai Creta and other compact SUVs.

