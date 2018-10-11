New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Captur Gets New Radiant Red Shade This Festive Season

The Renault Captur gets a new radiant red shade with a contrast black roof for th festive season, while the roof rail is now standard on select variants.

View Photos
The Renault Captur gets no changes to the mechanicals

Keeping up with the festive spirit, Renault India has introduced a new colour option on the Captur SUV. The Renault Captur now comes in a new Radiant Red shade with a contrast black finished roof.  In addition, the SUV now also comes with the roof rail as a standard feature on the RXT Petrol, RXT Diesel and Platine Diesel. Launched last year, the SUV does not get any mechanical changes with the new colour option, while prices start at ₹ 9.99 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.25 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Renault Captur

11.23 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Captur

The Renault Captur SUV draws power from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned for 104 bhp at 5600 rpm and peak torque of 142 Nm at 4000 rpm. Power also comes from the 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned for 108 bhp at 4000 rpm and 240 Nm of peak torque at 1750 rpm. The petrol version is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the diesel is mated to a 6-speed manual. While an automatic variant is now available right now, we did previously tell you that the SUV will get the automatic sometime next year.

9umuhots

(The Renault Captur is priced between ₹ 9.99 and ₹ 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

In terms of features, the Renault Captur gets LED headlamps and taillights, LED indicators and 17-inch alloy wheels. The SUV gets a semi-digital instrument console, multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation. Sadly though, the unit does not support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but offers Bluetooth connectivity. The SUV also comes with dual front and side airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Start Assist, cruise control, auto climate control and more.

The Renault Captur hasn't been a brisk seller as the automaker would've hoped for, and the model was being sold by dealers for a discount of ₹ 1-2 lakh in a bid to clear to inventories. The new colour option can be seen as a means to generate interest in the good-looking model.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Captur with Immediate Rivals

Renault Captur
Renault
Captur
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai
i20 Active
Ford Freestyle
Ford
Freestyle
MINI Countryman
MINI
Countryman
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class All-Terrain
TAGS :
Renault Captur Renault Captur Red Colour SUV Renault Cars Renault India

Latest News

SWM SuperDual T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
SWM SuperDual T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
Renault Captur Gets New Radiant Red Shade This Festive Season
Renault Captur Gets New Radiant Red Shade This Festive Season
Hyosung GT 250 RC and 650 Aquila Pro Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 3.39 lakh
Hyosung GT 250 RC and 650 Aquila Pro Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 3.39 lakh
MotoRoyale Launches The FB Mondial HPS 300 In India; Priced At Rs. 3.37 Lakh
MotoRoyale Launches The FB Mondial HPS 300 In India; Priced At Rs. 3.37 Lakh
Kinetic Motoroyale Launches 7 New Bikes In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.37 Lakh
Kinetic Motoroyale Launches 7 New Bikes In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.37 Lakh
Kinetic MotoRoyale & Honda 2 Wheelers Announcement: Highlights
Kinetic MotoRoyale & Honda 2 Wheelers Announcement: Highlights
Mahindra Launches A New Leasing Scheme To Retail Its SUVs
Mahindra Launches A New Leasing Scheme To Retail Its SUVs
Okinawa Ridge+ With Lithium-Ion Battery Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
Okinawa Ridge+ With Lithium-Ion Battery Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
New Tata Tigor Facelift: Everything You Need To Know
New Tata Tigor Facelift: Everything You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Becomes India's Highest Selling Compact Sedan In First Half Of FY2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Becomes India's Highest Selling Compact Sedan In First Half Of FY2018-19
2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.83 Lakh
2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.83 Lakh
Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh
Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh
2018 Tata Tigor Facelift Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Prices
2018 Tata Tigor Facelift Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Prices
Tata Motors Group Records 6 Per Cent Growth In September 2018
Tata Motors Group Records 6 Per Cent Growth In September 2018
New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Begin In India At Rs. 11,100
New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Begin In India At Rs. 11,100

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Renault Captur Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.87 - 11.72 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 40.82 - 48.42 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
View More
Explore Captur
×
Explore Now
x
Kinetic MotoRoyale & Honda 2 Wheelers Announcement: Highlights
Kinetic MotoRoyale & Honda 2 Wheelers Announcement: Highlights
Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Comparison Review
Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Comparison Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Radeon is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Radeon is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities