Renault Arkana Coupe-Crossover Unveiled In Russia

It was just last week that Renault teased the Arkana and we'd told you a lot about it. Now however, the company has finally revealed the car and the world premiere took place at the 2018 Moscow Auto Show. The Arkana is a distinctive coupe-crossover and is the company's new global vehicle. According to Renault, the Arkana is born from customers' new expectations and strikes a balance between the elegance of a sedan and the ruggedness of an SUV.

The Renault Arkana gets high ground clearance, wide wheel arches and large 19-inch wheels Advertisement

The Coupe SUV is already getting a lot of attention globally and carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW are already on the bandwagon. Renault then, brings a bit of freshness to the table with this Coupe Crossover. The high ground clearance, wide wheel arches and large 19-inch wheels bring out the robustness of the car and give it a bit of character too. It also opens up the field for all-terrain capabilities. According to Renault, the Arkana is a "sturdy vehicle ready to face harsh driving and tough weather conditions"

The Arkana was developed by Design teams in France, in close cooperation with Renault Russia teams. The elegance of the high waistline and sloping coupe roofline is emphasized by side chrome detailing and a panoramic glass roof. This new production vehicle will be produced and marketed in different countries throughout the world but will start in Russia in 2019. The Renault Arkana will be later manufactured and sold in Asia and other regions, with this same unique design but adapted also to local customers' expectations, so yes, it's highly likely that the car will come to India.

