Renault And Tata Motors Announce Monsoon Service Camps

The next few months will be all about cloudy weather, slippery roads and waterproofing everything. The monsoons are here and its time you start preparing yourself for the rains and everything else that is going to follow. Fortunately, manufacturers understand this and have commenced with its monsoon service camps that make sure your cars are in the right condition to tackle the downpour. Tata Motors and Renault are the first manufacturers to announce the monsoon service camps, while we expect other carmakers to follow soon.

Renault's monsoon camp is available across its dealerships pan India

Renault

The 'Renault Monsoon Camp' has been announced across the company's dealerships pan India and will be conducted between 19th and 25th June, 2017. The camp will offer Renault owners a complementary car check-up under the automaker's guidelines and will be examined by the company technicians.

In addition, customers visiting dealerships during the monsoon camp can avail offers including discount of 15 per cent on selected parts and accessories, along with other value added services. The automaker will also provide a concession on labour charges. Furthermore, Renault is offering exclusive plans for insurance reneweal, special offers on specific tyre brands and complimentary car top wash as part of its monsoon camp. There is also a 10 per cent discount on Renault Secure, which covers Road Side Assistance and Extended Warranty.

Backed by the success of the Duster and Kwid models, Renault has seen a rampant increase in India. The company aims to expand its dealership network to 320 outlets across the country by the end of 2017, which will include a Tier II and III markets, which show promising growth. The automaker has even started its fully functional mobile dealership 'Passion on Wheels', in order to reach out to smaller markets that are yet to receive an established outlet.

Tata plans to offer a 40 point check up and additional offers as part of the service camp

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has also announced its 'Monsoon Mega Service Camp' that will commence in July this year. As part of service camp, the Indian auto giant will be conducting a nationwide 40 point check-up for free. Applicable for all Tata cars, the company also plans to offer additional discounts on spare parts and labour charges, which are more than two years old. Customers in remote areas will be catered with the help of Mobile Service Vans.

Tata Motors' 2016 Mega service camp hosted more than 3.6 lakh customers across the country and the number is expected to grow this year with more Tiago, Tigor and Hexa customers joining this list. The automaker presently has over 500 dealerships across the country, which will be honouring the service camp.

Make sure to head contact your respective dealership to get complete details on the monsoon camp.