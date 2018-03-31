Renault and Nissan Could Merge To Form New Company With Focus On Electric Mobility

The world is moving quite fast towards sustainable and electric mobility. Many major automobile manufacturers already embracing electric vehicle technology and making it their prime focus and it could be a good thing too. Also, more and more auto companies are forging partnerships, collaborations to work jointly towards electric mobility. And Renault and Nissan could soon be a part of this as well. Yes! We know that these two companies are already working as an alliance for almost 20 years now and that Renault owns 44 per cent stake in Nissan while Nissan owns about 15 per cent stake in Renault but this new alliance will have electric mobility and car sharing as its main agenda.

Also, the French and the Japanese governments will have to approve the merger before it actually happens. Both companies are talking to each other and trying to find the best way to go ahead. The idea is to share technology, resources, man-power and direct these towards research on new-energy vehicles, autonomous driving and car-sharing services. Renault and Nissan are already sharing platforms and technology which should make things easier going forward. Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn himself is driving these negotiations, having quit as the Nissan CEO to focus on this particular partnership. Renault and Nissan are already looking to double their synergies to 10 billion Euros by 2022. The French government itself, holds a 15 per cent stake in Renault which could make this merger difficult. These are just the initial talks and we believe there will be more clarity on this in the near future.

