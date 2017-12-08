Renault And Daimler Unveil New Turbocharged 1.3-Litre Engine

Renault today introduced a new direct injection turbocharged 1.3 petrol engine co-developed by the Alliance and Daimler. The engine will now be offered on the Scénic and Grand Scénic and will make it to the rest of the Renault range beginning 2018. According to the folks at Renault, the new engine offers better torque at low rpm and greater and constant availability at high rpm, while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

"Our new petrol engine embodies all the expertise of Groupe Renault's engineers, the Alliance and our partner Daimler. It meets the quality standards of both the Alliance and Daimler, with more than 40,000 hours of testing. Compared to the Energy TCe 130, the new Energy TCe 140 delivers 35Nm additional peak torque which is available across a broader rev band, from 1,500rpm to 3,500rpm," said Philippe Brunet, Alliance Global VP - Powertrain & Electric Vehicles.

This new petrol engine block, coupled with manual gearboxes and EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions, is available in a variety of power options from 115 to 160 bhp. It incorporates several recent Alliance-developed innovations, including Bore Spray Coating, a cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GT-R engine, which improves efficiency, by reducing friction and optimising heat transfer. In addition to this, 'Dual Variable Timing Camshaft' technology controls the intake and exhaust valves according to engine loads. The result is more torque at low revs and more linear torque available linearly at high revs, for significant benefit for our customers in terms of driving comfort with better mid-range response.

With Mercedes being involved in the project, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume the engine is going to be offered in the company's next generation of compact cars, but we wait to find out more and tell you all about it.

