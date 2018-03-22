Refreshed Bajaj Pulsar 150 For 2018 Spied With Upgrades

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been around 17 years now and the bike maker has consistently introduced updates to its popular-selling 150 cc motorcycle. Presently in its fourth generation, the Pulsar 150 has been around since 2010 and is in need of a few comprehensive upgrades to stay fresh in the segment. The motorcycle maker has been thinking the same it seems and is planning to introduce the 2018 Pulsar 150 in the coming days. A spy shot of the 2018 Pulsar 150 made its way online recently, revealing some the updates that the sports-commuter motorcycle will get.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 81,823 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The spy shots reveals that the 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 won't be too different in design from the outgoing model. The graphics look new, but you now get split seats and a split grab rail that seem to be borrowed from the Pulsar 180. The exhaust muffler has been borrowed from the 180 version as well and also comes with a new brushed metal heat shield. In addition, the foot pegs are new and the pedals look much better in finish than the ones on the current model.

(The 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Black Pack Edition earlier this year)

Furthermore, the 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 now uses fatter, 37 mm telescopic forks up front that also comes from the Pulsar 180, while the rear continues to use gas-charged twin shock absorbers. The braking setup is set to get a major update with the bike also getting a rear disc brake this time. That said, there won't be ABS on the model. The 2018 edition will continue to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, but is likely to get a wider rear tyre, up from the current 100/90 section unit on offer.

Powertrain will remain the same 149 cc single-cylinder, 2-valve, twin-spark motor on the 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150, but expect to see improved refinement and lower vibrations than the previous version. The engine churns out 13.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been steady seller for the company, despite new competition coming in. In fact, the current design that has been around for over a decade now, continues to be favoured by customers. The Pulsar 150 is priced at ₹ 73,626 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the 2018 edition is likely to see a increment of ₹ 1500-2000 when it goes on sale. For the price, the motorcycle will lock horns with the Honda CB Unicorn 150, Hero Xtreme Sports, as well as the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 is likely to go on sale before March 31, 2018, to beat the April 1, 2018 ABS deadline for new motorcycles.

Spy Image Source: iamabikerdotcom on Instagram

