Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February

Freestyle riders are a treat to watch pulling off some insane stunts on trial motorcycles, and Red bull is planning to put up just that next month in Mumbai. The energy drinks maker is organising the Red Bull FMX Jam on February 3, 2019, in Mumbai that will see a host of global freestyle riders perform in the financial capital. This for the second time that the FMX Jam comes to India. The last round was held in 2011 in Delhi to a crowd of 25,000 spectators. This year, the jam will be held at the monumental Gateway of India, which will certainly make for some spectacular sights.

The Red Bull FMX Jam is being headlined by freestyle rider Robbie Maddison. The rider has worked as a stunt double for several A-list Hollywood stars in multiple action movies like Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as Daneil Craig in Skyfall. The rider has also been a gold medalist at the X-games. Joining Robbie will be French rider Tom Pages who recently jumper a 10-story replica of the Arc de Triomph in Las Vegas, and Russia's Alexei Kolesnikov, who is the first rider in the country to have landed a back flip.

Alexei Kolesnikov, Red Bull athlete said, "FMX Showcase is a grand event where athletes like me get an opportunity to showcase skills. I am really excited to be part of the show and to perform at the iconic Gateway of India in front of the Mumbai crowd. I have heard a lot of about how enthusiastic the Indians are and thus I hope I can put out a special show for the people present there. I would also like to thank Red Bull for giving me this fantastic opportunity."

Thomas Pages pulling off some insane stunts

In addition, three Red Bull international riders Martin Koren, Radek Bilek and Julien Vanstippen will be showing some incredible stunts on motorcycles on their MX bikes. The event is being held in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) with an aim to promote sports activities in the state.

Speaking on bring FMX Jam to the state, MTDC - Senior Manager, Festival Publicity and PR, Dinesh Kamble said, "It is our pleasure to be associated with Red Bull for the FMX Jam in Mumbai, who have created an extraordinary adventure across the world. Through our association, we aim to show the spectators the best level of adventure sports activities in the city. We look forward to an endearing relationship and to achieve even more extraordinary results in the years to come."

The Red Bul X-Fighters was created in 2001 and is one of the most prestigious freestyle motocross (FMX) events globally. The series has conducted over 50 past events on six continents. The riders execute some gravity defying stunts across some of the world's iconic locations showcasing innovative tricks year after year.

