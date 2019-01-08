New Cars and Bikes in India

Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February

The Red Bull FMX Jam comes to India for the second time and will be held on February 3, 2019, in Mumbai at the Gateway of India.

View Photos
Alexei Kolesnikov performing during the Red Bull FMX Jam

Freestyle riders are a treat to watch pulling off some insane stunts on trial motorcycles, and Red bull is planning to put up just that next month in Mumbai. The energy drinks maker is organising the Red Bull FMX Jam on February 3, 2019, in Mumbai that will see a host of global freestyle riders perform in the financial capital. This for the second time that the FMX Jam comes to India. The last round was held in 2011 in Delhi to a crowd of 25,000 spectators. This year, the jam will be held at the monumental Gateway of India, which will certainly make for some spectacular sights.

The Red Bull FMX Jam is being headlined by freestyle rider Robbie Maddison. The rider has worked as a stunt double for several A-list Hollywood stars in multiple action movies like Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as Daneil Craig in Skyfall. The rider has also been a gold medalist at the X-games. Joining Robbie will be French rider Tom Pages who recently jumper a 10-story replica of the Arc de Triomph in Las Vegas, and Russia's Alexei Kolesnikov, who is the first rider in the country to have landed a back flip.

Alexei Kolesnikov, Red Bull athlete said, "FMX Showcase is a grand event where athletes like me get an opportunity to showcase skills. I am really excited to be part of the show and to perform at the iconic Gateway of India in front of the Mumbai crowd. I have heard a lot of about how enthusiastic the Indians are and thus I hope I can put out a special show for the people present there. I would also like to thank Red Bull for giving me this fantastic opportunity."

2dm4jqko

Thomas Pages pulling off some insane stunts

In addition, three Red Bull international riders Martin Koren, Radek Bilek and Julien Vanstippen will be showing some incredible stunts on motorcycles on their MX bikes. The event is being held in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) with an aim to promote sports activities in the state.

Speaking on bring FMX Jam to the state, MTDC - Senior Manager, Festival Publicity and PR, Dinesh Kamble said, "It is our pleasure to be associated with Red Bull for the FMX Jam in Mumbai, who have created an extraordinary adventure across the world. Through our association, we aim to show the spectators the best level of adventure sports activities in the city. We look forward to an endearing relationship and to achieve even more extraordinary results in the years to come."

0 Comments

The Red Bul X-Fighters was created in 2001 and is one of the most prestigious freestyle motocross (FMX) events globally. The series has conducted over 50 past events on six continents. The riders execute some gravity defying stunts across some of the world's iconic locations showcasing innovative tricks year after year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Red Bull FMX Jam Mumbai Red Bull FMX Jam Freestyle Riders Robbie Maddison Alexei Kolesnikov

Latest News

Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Tomorrow
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Tomorrow
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
Top 5 Motorcycling New Year Resolutions
Top 5 Motorcycling New Year Resolutions
Harley-Davidson Electric Concept Bikes Unveiled
Harley-Davidson Electric Concept Bikes Unveiled
Jaguar Land Rover India Achieves 16 Per Cent Growth In CY 2018 Sales
Jaguar Land Rover India Achieves 16 Per Cent Growth In CY 2018 Sales
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 3 Per Cent In December 2018: Dealers Association
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 3 Per Cent In December 2018: Dealers Association
Toyota's Safety Technology Guardian To Be Available In The 2020s
Toyota's Safety Technology Guardian To Be Available In The 2020s
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities