Record Attendance At World Ducati Week 2018

The World Ducati Week is the international gathering that brings the Ducati community together every two years. And this time around, it was a record turnout, with 91,596 attendees in the three days of the 10th World Ducati Week, meeting at the Misano World Circuit "Marco Simoncelli". The record number of participants exceeded the previous record of 81,000 attendees in the 2016 edition of the World Ducati Week. Participants from over 73 countries travelled to attend the event, which included meetings and autograph sessions with Ducati riders, riding courses and test rides of new motorcycles, among other events.

(Ducati riders from as many as 73 countries participated in the World Ducati Week 2018)

The 10th edition of the World Ducati Week also included technical courses at Ducati University, performances by stunt riders, and laps on the track. The Monster Village celebrated the iconic bike's 25th anniversary, and the colourful "Land of Joy" featured the Ducati Scrambler world. A special area dedicated to the Panigale and the Multistrada Experience featuring Carlin Dunne's Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, winner of the Pikes Peak 2018 race were also highlights of the event. The exclusive "preview room" prepared just for WDW2018 participants, also aroused great interest and long queues, giving visitors a preview of one of Ducati's new motorcycles for 2019.

One of the most exciting events of this edition of the World Ducati Week took place on Saturday, July 21 when the "Race of Champions" started. The race featured 12 Ducati MotoGP and SBK Champions competing on the Misano circuit, riding the Ducati Panigale V4 S, specially prepared with racing configuration and customised liveries. Michele Pirro won the race, followed by Rabat, Fores, Miller, Melandri, Rinaldi, then Dovizioso, Simeon, Petrucci, Lorenzo, Abraham and Troy Bayliss to complete the exceptional line-up of the "Race of Champions".

(The participating racers in the Race of Champions included names like Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Troy Bayliss)

Ducati also gave a chance to fans from all over the world to buy the 13 Panigale V4 S bikes from the "Race of Champions" through a public auction on eBay. These bikes include the 12 bikes which participated in the race, as well as the bike prepared for Chaz Davies, who was unable to participate due to an accident during training. The auction started on July 21, and will continue till July 28 when the bids will end.

