New Cars and Bikes in India

Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric Mobility

Tata's investment in Ola Electric is a significant endorsement of the company's approach to developing an electric mobility ecosystem

View Photos
Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ola's parent company

Ola Electric Mobility announced that Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has invested in the company as part of its Series A round of funding. This investment is in Ratan Tata's personal capacity in the newly formed Electric Mobility company. Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ola's parent company. Tata's investment in Ola Electric is a significant endorsement of the company's approach to developing an electric mobility ecosystem, including innovations in charging infrastructure, swapping models, and market-appropriate products. Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments. Investment details are still under wraps.

Also Read: Ola To Add 10,000 New Electric Cars To Its Fleet

Ratan Tata, said, "The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development. I have always admired the vision of Bhavish Aggarwal and I'm confident that this will be part of yet another important strategic move into this new business area."

mahindra ola ev cabs

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments 

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd raised a sum of ₹ 400 crores led by several of Ola's early investors, Tiger Global and Matrix India and others, as part of its first round of investment. The company was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot program in Nagpur.

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Invest $300 Million In Ola 

0 Comments

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola said, "Mr. Tata has been an inspiration and a mentor to me personally in shaping Ola's journey over the years. I'm very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor in our mission of building sustainable mobility for everyone on our planet. He is a visionary who has inspired a generation of entrepreneurs and we are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Ola OLA Electric Mobility OLA electric Ratan Tata Tata

Latest News

Emission Fiasco: No Coercive Action Against Volkswagen, says SC
Emission Fiasco: No Coercive Action Against Volkswagen, says SC
Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric Mobility
Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric Mobility
Bond's 25th Movie Will Feature A Land Rover
Bond's 25th Movie Will Feature A Land Rover
MG Motor India Commences Production Of Hector SUV At Its Halol Facility
MG Motor India Commences Production Of Hector SUV At Its Halol Facility
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Spanish GP As Pole-sitter Quartararo Retires
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Spanish GP As Pole-sitter Quartararo Retires
MG Hector SUV: Exterior Explained In Detail
MG Hector SUV: Exterior Explained In Detail
Fast Chargers For Electric Vehicles Installed At Parliament House
Fast Chargers For Electric Vehicles Installed At Parliament House
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Adopting A Public Transport Centric Approach In Traffic-Choked Cities
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Adopting A Public Transport Centric Approach In Traffic-Choked Cities
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Caught Testing In Germany
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Caught Testing In Germany
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal
Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal
Detroit Agrees To Pay $107.6 Million To Buy Land For New Fiat Chrysler Plant
Detroit Agrees To Pay $107.6 Million To Buy Land For New Fiat Chrysler Plant
Elon Musk Owes $507 Million To Banks Helping Tesla Raise Capital
Elon Musk Owes $507 Million To Banks Helping Tesla Raise Capital
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles

Latest Cars

7.4
Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300

₹ 9.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.77 - 7.52 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.13 - 12.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.03 - 8.61 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.33 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.27 - 10.38 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
x
MG Motor India Commences Production Of Hector SUV At Its Halol Facility
MG Motor India Commences Production Of Hector SUV At Its Halol Facility
MG Hector SUV: Exterior Explained In Detail
MG Hector SUV: Exterior Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla vs Skoda Octavia: Comparison Review
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla vs Skoda Octavia: Comparison Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities